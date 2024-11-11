Get great savings on high tech binoculars with our top 5 picks

After a quality pair of binoculars at a great price? Then look no further, as B&H Photo are currently offering massive savings on a wide range of top quality binoculars in their ongoing sale.

With the holiday season right around the corner, now is a great time to snag some top quality binoculars before the Black Friday madness ensues on November 29.

If you're after a high performing pair for harsh backcountry conditions, then the Canon 10x42 L IS WP Binoculars could be the pair for you. Boasting a wide 65° apparent viewing angle and electronic image stabilization, these durable, waterproof binoculars are ready for the wilderness, working in temperatures down to 14°F / -10°C. These top of the range binoculars are currently down $100 to $1399.99.

Alongside the high end models, B&H Photo is offering great savings on a number of mid and lower range binoculars. The sleek black ZEISS 8x25 Terra ED Compact Binoculars have been reduced from $400 to just $274.99. That's a whopping saving of $125 on these functional, lightweight binoculars.

Scanning the sale, we've put together our top five picks from across the price range, for you to choose from.

This sale applies to US and UK customers alike, although UK customers will face additional shipping charges.

Swarovski 10x42 NL Pure Binoculars: $3499 $2999 at B&H Photo

Save $500 Save an incredible $500 on these immensely powerful binoculars. With 10X magnification, Swarovski's NL Pure binoculars allow users to view nature in ultra high definition from a long range. Utilizing the latest tech, this pair feature reflective roof prisms and fully multicoated fluorite-containing HD glass lenses.

Canon 10x42 L IS WP Binoculars: $1499.99 $1399.99 at B&H Photo

Save $100 A slightly cheaper top of the range pick, these high tech binoculars feature electronic image stabilization and a porro prism optical path. This Canon pair is well suited to bird watching, marine use and even astronomical use.

Canon 10x32 IS Image Stabilized Binoculars: $1099 $899 at B&H Photo

Save $200 Aiming for optical clarity, these binoculars ulitize Canon's image stabilizing technology to track moving objects without blur or focus-loss. Like the L IS WPs, this pair features a porro prism optical path and 10x magnification to identify objects at a distance.

ZEISS 8x25 Terra ED Compact Binoculars: $400 $274.99 at B&H Photo

Save $125 Although they're significantly cheaper than some higher quality models, these mid range binoculars boast many of the same capabilities. Allowing for 8X magnification, these compact binoculars are well suited to the backcountry, able to withstand temperatures down to 4°F / -15°C.

Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10x42 Binoculars: $146.95 $96.95 at B&H Photo

Save $50 An excellent choice for amateur bird and nature watchers, these entry level binoculars offer a sizable 10x magnification. Although they're not designed for underwater use, the Prostaff P3 can withstand rain and up to 3.3in of water.

After more epic deals? Check out the full sale here, or look below for the best daily deals on a range of excellent binoculars.

