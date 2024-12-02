Don't miss out! These Nikon Prostaff P3 binoculars are brilliant for hiking and camping and they're 35% off for Cyber Monday
Grab yourself a great Cyber Monday binoculars deal with $50 reduction
Amazon Black Friday sales may have finished, but the deals keep coming with plenty Cyber Monday discounts to be grabbed in time for Christmas. Right now, you can the Nikon Prostaff P3 binoculars available for just $96, down 35% from their list price of $150– which is a brilliant Cyber Monday reduction of $50 on a superbly versatile pair of binoculars.
The Prostaff P3 are a great pair of 'go-anywhere' binoculars that are lightweight and powerful with a 10X magnification that will get you nice and close to your viewing subject – perfect for animal watching, backpacking, camping, boating, stargazing, astronomy and more.
Their adventure-ready capability is backed up with superb waterproofing and anti-fogging which is great for outdoor adventures when transitioning between temperatures, such as from your tent, to observing out into the cold. There's also no need to worry if you're caught out in heavy rain or snow either – they can be submerged down to 3.3 ft (not intended for underwater use).
Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42: $149.95 $96.95 at Amazon
Save 35% The Nikon Prostaff P3 binoculars are renowned for their superb optical performance. They are lightweight and durable and with a huge 35% discount, now is the time to grab a pair of these brilliant all-rounder Nikon binoculars.
Price check: Walmart: $96.95 | B&H Photo: $96.95
This Nikon Prostaff P3 binocular deal comes with a carry case and a neck strap along with objective lens caps and eyepiece covers. Their rubber armoring gives them good shock resistance and a good grip which is beneficial for outdoor adventures. They are also very lightweight at just 585g and can easily be carried in the best hiking backpacks or even in a pocket of the best waterproof jackets.
