Good news – new features are here for your Garmin watch

If you own a Garmin Forerunner 955, there are some new training tools rolling our for you right now to help make you a better, more efficient runner. These features have been tested by members of Garmin's public beta testing program, and are now ready to roll out to everyone.

First of all, you're finally getting wrist-based running dynamics. This feature, which has been available for other devices like the Garmin Fenix 7 for several months, gives you stats such as cadence, ground contact time, and vertical oscillation without the need for a separate Running Dynamics Pod or Garmin HRM heart rate monitor.

After each run, you'll be presented with detailed graphs that will let you analyze your running form and see how it changes as you become fatigued. You might not realize how much your ground contact time increases as you get tired later in a run and your form starts to slip until you see it presented this way.

Balance your training

The new software update will also add Garmin's new training load ratio, which show how you're balancing short-term (acute) and mid-term (chronic) exercise load. If your ratio shifts too far one way or another, it means you've been training significantly less or more than usual, and might need to take a look at your habits to be sure you're not overtraining and risking injury, or potentially detraining.

You'll also get improved altitude acclimation data, helping you see how your body is adapting to training at high altitudes, and targeted adaptive coaching for cycling events. If you've got a race or time trial in your diary, your watch will now give you smarter workout suggestions to help you achieve your goal.

The software update is rolling out now. To make sure you get it, open the main menu in the Garmin Connect mobile app, select 'Garmin Devices' and choose your watch. Select 'System', scroll down to 'Software Update' and make sure 'Auto Updates' is toggled on. You can also search for updates manually from this screen.