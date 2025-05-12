Recommended reading

Good news for Garmin lovers, as the adventure-ready Instinct models get an update

News
The latest beta update is designed to give Garmin Instinct 3 and Instinct E users a range of bug fixes and improvements

Garmin Instinct user
The Garmin Instinct watch range is designed for use in the wilderness (Image credit: Getty Images)
Garmin Instinct 3 and Instinct E users can benefit from loads of new changes and fixes after the popular Instinct range got a fresh beta update.

Among multiple improvements, Instinct 3 and Instinct E users can access increased breathwork support, a new rucking activity, and improved GPS tracking.

Garmin's Instinct range is designed for outdoor adventure and constant use in the wilderness. Instinct models are well known for their super-accurate GPS tracking, long-lasting battery life, and rugged exterior.

We've been seriously impressed by Instinct models like the Garmin Instinct 2X, which running expert Michael Sawh described as "one of the most likeable and more unique watches in Garmin’s range", in his review for Advnture.

Updates for each model

There are a few different updates available for the solar, AMOLED, and MIP versions of the Instinct 3 and Instinct E. Below is a full list of all the changes for each.

All Instinct 3 and Instinct E models

  • Support for the new Garmin Connect+ feature
  • Passcode support
  • Improved breathing variations
  • Location support in weather
  • Fixed daily summary freeze

Instinct Solar and Instinct E models only

  • New daily workout suggestions in the workout app
  • Fixed GPS tracking crash
  • HR glance and history glance modes now accesible
  • Fixed battery incorrectly showing as 'low'
  • Fixed crashes when connecting and disconnecting to a computer
  • Fixed calendar issue

Man wearing Garmin Instinct Solar watch in red

The Garmin Instinct Solar (Image credit: Garmin)

Solar and AMOLED models only

  • Added a new rucking workout activity
  • Support for pack weight
  • Improved and added to gaming modes
  • Fixed race course issues
  • Fixed jump rope activity issues
  • Fixed PC connectivity issue
  • Fixed golf distance issue

AMOLED models only

  • New morning report animations
  • Fixed water barometer inaccuracies
  • Improved battery saver watch face
  • Fixed flashlight controls issue
  • Fixed pool swimming activity crashing
  • Fixed body battery widget crash

How to get beta updates

To access these updates, you'll need to be enrolled in Garmin's public beta program, which allows users to access new features and updates before they're available to everyone.

To sign up, log in to your Garmin Connect account and install the beta software to your device. From then on, you'll receive Garmin's beta updates whenever they become available.

Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.