Good news for Garmin lovers, as the adventure-ready Instinct models get an update

The Garmin Instinct watch range is designed for use in the wilderness

Garmin Instinct 3 and Instinct E users can benefit from loads of new changes and fixes after the popular Instinct range got a fresh beta update.

Among multiple improvements, Instinct 3 and Instinct E users can access increased breathwork support, a new rucking activity, and improved GPS tracking.

Garmin's Instinct range is designed for outdoor adventure and constant use in the wilderness. Instinct models are well known for their super-accurate GPS tracking, long-lasting battery life, and rugged exterior.

We've been seriously impressed by Instinct models like the Garmin Instinct 2X, which running expert Michael Sawh described as "one of the most likeable and more unique watches in Garmin’s range", in his review for Advnture.

There are a few different updates available for the solar, AMOLED, and MIP versions of the Instinct 3 and Instinct E. Below is a full list of all the changes for each.

All Instinct 3 and Instinct E models

Support for the new Garmin Connect+ feature

Passcode support

Improved breathing variations

Location support in weather

Fixed daily summary freeze

Instinct Solar and Instinct E models only

New daily workout suggestions in the workout app

Fixed GPS tracking crash

HR glance and history glance modes now accesible

Fixed battery incorrectly showing as 'low'

Fixed crashes when connecting and disconnecting to a computer

Fixed calendar issue

The Garmin Instinct Solar (Image credit: Garmin)

Solar and AMOLED models only

Added a new rucking workout activity

Support for pack weight

Improved and added to gaming modes

Fixed race course issues

Fixed jump rope activity issues

Fixed PC connectivity issue

Fixed golf distance issue

AMOLED models only

New morning report animations

Fixed water barometer inaccuracies

Improved battery saver watch face

Fixed flashlight controls issue

Fixed pool swimming activity crashing

Fixed body battery widget crash

To access these updates, you'll need to be enrolled in Garmin's public beta program, which allows users to access new features and updates before they're available to everyone.

To sign up, log in to your Garmin Connect account and install the beta software to your device. From then on, you'll receive Garmin's beta updates whenever they become available.

