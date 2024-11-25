Gray wolves spotted in California National Park for first time in 100 years – here's everything hikers need to know

A pack of gray wolves has been sighted within the boundaries of California's Lassen Volcanic National Park for the first time in nearly 100 years of federal protection.

In a Facebook post issued by California Wolf Watch, "wolf coordinator" Axel Hunnicutt of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack is roaming the region after pictures emerged of the apex predator were detected by a wildlife camera.

The pack is one of nine groups confirmed living in the state, totaling between 60 and 100 wolves. While yet to be given a name, it's thought to consist of a mother, father and at least two pups. Despite being first sighted in October, this is the first time a wolf pack has been confirmed inside the National Park itself.

Once the region's apex predator, gray wolves were nearly hunted to extinction during the 19th and early 20th century (Image credit: Getty)

It's believed the gray wolf was hunted out of the area in the 1920s by game hunters, but populations of the endangered species are now steadily increasing across California thanks to rewilding efforts elsewhere in the country. (Five endangered gray wolves were released into the wild by Colorado Parks in December 2023.)

Gray wolves are also known to live nearby in Lassen National Forest, with a group called the Lassen Pack being the most established wolf pack in California.

According to reporting by Active NorCal, conservationists and wildlife agencies have welcomed the news as the presence of wolves is hoped to balance existing coyote and deer populations. California Wolf Watch reports that the park is also home to one of the only known breeding populations of endangered Sierra Nevada Red Foxes, which will benefit from the return of gray wolves as the population of coyotes decreases.

What to do if you encounter a wolf

Wolves are wary of humans so they're generally not a threat to hikers, but there are reports of wolves following trail users out of curiosity.

To protect yourself if you do encounter a wolf on the trail, secure any pets and children and make yourself appear bigger. Don't give into the temptation to run and instead remain facing the wold and back away slowly, making noise by clapping, shouting, or using your hiking whistle to help distract the animals if you feel threatened.

Learn more in our article on what to do if you encounter a wolf in the wild.