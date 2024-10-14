Feeling the cold? These tiny gadgets are a total game-changer for winter adventures and they're only $17 at Amazon right now

Cold weather starting to put a damper on your hiking plans? Right now, you can pick up a two-pack of AI Rechargeable Hand Warmers for just $16.99 at Amazon. That's a hefty savings of 43% off the regular asking price for these super handy gadgets which can be a total game changer for cold-weather hiking and winter sports like skiing.

A single full charge will get you up to 20 hours of use on cold trails so you can lose your fear of winter. Just pop these inside your hiking gloves or ski gloves and stay warm all day.

These hand warmers weigh just 3.5 oz, which is significantly lighter than almost any we've tested, and are easy to carry. New temperature control chips can support a stable heating temperature whether you're using them indoors or out in the field. They heat up in just three seconds using no fuel and make great stocking stuffers.

This deal applies to the black colorway, but we suggest you act fast, since this is a limited-time deal from Amazon.

The best hand warmers can turn a potentially miserable outing into one of warm joy, because winter activities are so much more enjoyable when you’re prepared for the cold.

