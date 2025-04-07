We ventured into high places with the innovative Leki Makalu FX Carbon AS Trekking Poles and gave them nearly perfect marks – they're $60 off at REI right now

Take some of the hard work out of hiking with these lightweight, folding poles for just $179

A lightweight pair of trekking poles can take some of the hard work out of hikes both long and steep, and right now, you can grab the innovative Leki Makalu FX Carbon AS Trekking Poles for only $179.73 at REI. That's a healthy $60 off the list price for these trekking poles, which we gave nearly perfect marks when we ventured into high places with them.

Leki is the gold standard when it comes to poles, and the lightweight, folding Leki Makalu FX Carbon is comfortable to wield in the hand, easy to store with a quick and effortless setup and disassembly, and sturdy enough for plenty of abuse on the backcountry trails.

Adventure contributor Alex Foxfield tested them out while carrying his toddler around in a child carrier in the Lake District and says they greatly reduced his Rate of Perceived Exertion.

"When carrying heavy loads like this, they were an absolute godsend, supporting my efforts and enabling me to go much further with relative ease compared to the struggle I’d have faced without them," says Foxfield.

The Makalu FX Carbon pole is the premium option within the company's trekking range and is named after the Himalayan giant Makalu, the fifth highest peak in the world. These poles come in one size, adjustable from 43.3 to 51.2in (110 to 130 cm) when extended, and in one colorway.

These poles fold into three sections, packing down to 15.75in (40 cm) or easy and quick storage in your backpack or checked luggage, and on the trail Aergon Air grips provide ergonomic support.

