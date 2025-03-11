Hiker dies after tree branch falls on him during Rhode Island storm - here’s how to stay safe in strong winds

A 63-year-old man was killed when a branch of a tree apparently fell on him as he was hiking in stormy weather.

The hiker was discovered on Burrillville's Nipmuc River Trail, a 1.3-mile (2km) trail that takes trekkers through local woodland.

The trail was battered by strong winds throughout the end of last week, with wind speeds reaching 40mph (64kmph).

After hours of searching, family members discovered their missing relative and knocked on the door of Burrillville local Paul Kroto to ask for help.

Kroto told 10WJAR: "The guy had a tree on top of him, and I picked it up, but he was laying face down. When I flipped him, you could tell he'd been there for a while."

The Uxbridge man, who has not been identified, was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead on arrival. The incident occurred on Friday, March 7.

Rhode Island is home to miles of scenic forest trails (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hiking or trail running in high winds can be dangerous, especially in forest areas. There's the risk of falling or flying debris, chilly conditions, and serious injuries.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're considering a windy wilderness trek, here are a few of our tips to keep you safe.

Choose a low route - If high winds are forecast, it's wise to choose a lower, less exposed route. This way, you'll be sheltered from the worst of the wind and can speed along the trails without too much disturbance.

Stay away from exposed cliffs - Avoid routes that take you over exposed cliffs and ridges. In high winds, you might get blown off, especially in areas where scrambling is required. If you're already up a mountain when the wind hits, stay away from ridges and head down as soon as safely possible.

Use trekking poles - In strong winds, you'll benefit from the additional support and stability of reliable trekking poles. A good pair will improve your balance and keep you upright in the wilderness.

Stay warm - Windy conditions are often cold, so wear the right clothing. A good windbreaker can fend off strong winds, but it's also important to dress in layers. A breathable wool base layer and an insulating layer like a fleece jacket, can keep you toasty.

Avoid woodland - Falling trees and flying branches are common during high winds. Stay out of the woods to reduce the risks.

There's plenty to consider if you're heading out in strong winds, so check out our expert guide to wind safety.