Hoka combines high tech with tacos (and pizza) in the new Mafate X trail running shoe

Could you make anything more perfect for trail runners than this shoe?

If you're a trail runner, there's a good chance you spend a lot of miles on the mountain thinking about all the tacos and pizza you're running towards. Now, with a new design from Hoka, you can bring those tasty treats with you – on the bottom of your shoes.

The California-based footwear brand unveiled the new Hoka Mafate X recently at the The Running Event in Austin, Texas and let's just say it had a few surprises. The trail shoe, which lands in May 2025, features tacos and pizza on the outsole.

Footwear News reports that senior Hoka designer (and distance runner) Sean Denniston "added smiling tacos at the forefoot of the outsoles because the wearer is moving forward and sad face tacos on the heel because they are braking."

The brand, which is one of the fastest-growing apparel brands in history, reportedly says it plans to add more fun details like these to future shoes.

The California-based footwear brand unveiled the new Hoka Mafate X recently at the The Running Event in Austin, Texas (Image credit: Hoka)

The Mafate was Hoka's very first shoe, released back in 2010, and remains a popular model for the brand. It's characterized by a low drop, neutral design. The most recent release in the line, the Mafate Three2, featured an all-gender sizing in retro styling.

In addition to fun details, the Mafate X is loaded with tech to help with performance on the trail, including a reliable Megagrip outsole from Vibram to help you stick to the trails in all conditions. The ample foam midsole also features a carbon fiber plate, which is believed to help improve running economy, and on long, warm days you'll benefit from breathable uppers.

The Mafate X will be released in two colorways in the spring retailing for $225, with more colors to follow. In the meantime, if you're willing to settle for an older (and less quirky) model, Hoka is currently offering a generous $35 off the Mafate Speed 2.

