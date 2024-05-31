"Meticulous examination" underway as another set of human remains discovered at remote Colorado campsite

Less than a year after a hiker found three bodies at a dispersed campground in Colorado, another set of human remains have been discovered at a remote campground in the state.

Yesterday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced it had received a report of potential human remains at a campsite on Tuesday afternoon. The grisly discovery was made on Forest Service land in an area outside of Bailey, southwest of Denver in Park County.

Officials from the CBI along with the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Park County Coroner’s Office quickly confirmed that the remains were human and secured the scene while an investigation is conducted.

"Forensic specialists and authorities are conducting a meticulous examination to collect evidence and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the finding," states the CBI.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call the following tip line: 720-295-6642.

Last July, three mummified bodies were discovered at a campsite in Gunnison National Forest in southern Colorado. In that case, they were identified as a family – Rebecca Vance, 42, her 14-year-old son and her sister Christine, 41 – all of Colorado Springs, who had become disillusioned with modern life and were attempting to live off the grid. The family were found to have perished either from the extreme cold in the area during the winter or from starvation.