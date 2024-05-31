"Meticulous examination" underway as another set of human remains discovered at remote Colorado campsite
The grisly discovery comes less than a year after the bodies of a family trying to live off-grid were found in the same state
Less than a year after a hiker found three bodies at a dispersed campground in Colorado, another set of human remains have been discovered at a remote campground in the state.
Yesterday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced it had received a report of potential human remains at a campsite on Tuesday afternoon. The grisly discovery was made on Forest Service land in an area outside of Bailey, southwest of Denver in Park County.
Officials from the CBI along with the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Park County Coroner’s Office quickly confirmed that the remains were human and secured the scene while an investigation is conducted.
"Forensic specialists and authorities are conducting a meticulous examination to collect evidence and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the finding," states the CBI.
Anyone who might have information is asked to call the following tip line: 720-295-6642.
Last July, three mummified bodies were discovered at a campsite in Gunnison National Forest in southern Colorado. In that case, they were identified as a family – Rebecca Vance, 42, her 14-year-old son and her sister Christine, 41 – all of Colorado Springs, who had become disillusioned with modern life and were attempting to live off the grid. The family were found to have perished either from the extreme cold in the area during the winter or from starvation.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.