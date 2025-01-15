Human remains discovered on popular Utah hiking trail

A hiker in Utah has stumbled across human remains on a much-loved local trail.

A popular spot for hikers and trail runners in Utah, the Bone Wash Trail and Elephant Arch area is home to several miles of scenic desert trails and wildlife.

On Sunday, January 12, a hiker traversing the iconic route was shocked to find human remains ‘in various states of decomposition’ on the public trail.

Utah police soon identified what they confirmed to be the remains of a man.

In a statement, the Washington City Police Department said that nearby officers “responded promptly to the scene and confirmed the presence of human remains in various forms of decomposition, indicating they had been there for an extended period of time.”

The male remains, which were soon identified, have been transported to medical authorities to determine a cause of death.

“At this time, foul play is not suspected,” authorities added.

It’s currently unclear how long the remains had been there.

Utah is home to five national parks: Arches, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Zion, and Canyonlands - pictured here (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bone Wash Trail is a 6.2-mile / 10km out and back route that gains 410ft / 125m of elevation in the Mill Creek area of the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, near Utah’s Washington City.

The easier Elephant’s Arch trail shoots off Bone Wash, taking hikers 3.5 miles / 5.6km to an arch resembling an elephant’s head and trunk.

Although both are considered to be relatively gentle treks, conditions in the summer months can be unforgiving, with temperatures upwards of 97°F / 36°C and very little shade.

Desert hiking

If you’re thinking of hiking in scorching desert heat over the summer months, prepare by bringing lots of water. When temperatures are touching the 90s, you should aim to bring more than what you’ll need.

1.6 to 2.1 gallons / 6 to 8 liters are recommended for an average eight-hour hike. Learn more in our expert guide.

Replacing lost electrolytes is also crucial. In scorching temperatures, you’ll lose a lot of salt through your sweat, so make sure to stock up on salty snacks like potato chips and peanuts to avoid becoming hyponatremic.