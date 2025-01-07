I ditched traditional sleeping bags after trying this Therm-A-Rest quilt – it's 30% off at REI right now if you want to shed weight

This light, warm, zip-free alternative to your sleeping bag is constructed with ultralight backpackers in mind and you can save nearly $150 right now

Cold weather might be keeping you from camping right now, but it won't be long till you dust off your sleeping bag for your next adventure and you might realize your kit needs a revamp. The best savings on camping gear are made in winter and right now, you can pick up the ultralight Therm-a-Rest Vesper Down Quilt 20 for just $342.73 at REI. That's a massive discount of 30% off the list price for this soft, cozy camping quilt that packs down to not much bigger than your water bottle.

The Vesper was the first camping quilt I ever tried, and since then I've never gone back to a traditional sleeping bag when I'm not camping in winter. This zipless quilt attaches to your sleeping pad via a foot box and two stretchy straps.

For milder nights, I leave it loose or if it’s chilly, I tuck the edges of the quilt under my pad and sometimes even fasten the popper around the neck for an extra snug fit. No matter which arrangement you choose, there’s enough room to move your limbs and sleep in most positions comfortably.

My only complaint with this quilt is that the foot box can be a little snug when I'm on my back, but that also helps keep my feet warm if it's nippy out. For thru-hikes and fastpacking adventures, it saves loads of weight and space, gives me a more comfortable night's sleep and the fabric is heavenly soft against my skin.

This deal applies to the Long size in the Vapor colorway, and the model has been discontinued so we suggest you act fast.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Therm-a-Rest Vesper Down Quilt where you are.

Therm-a-Rest Vesper Down Quilt 20: $489.95 $342.73 at REI

Save $147 Offering unrivaled packability in a featherweight design, this Therm-a-Rest Vesper 20 quilt provides no-frills cold-camp slumber thanks to a box baffled construction that maximizes warmth and comfort.

Constructed using a DWR-treated nylon shell and hydrophobic down, this quilt doesn’t just become deadweight in damp conditions, instead continuing to keep you warm and drying quickly.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Therm-a-Rest Vesper Down Quilt where you are: