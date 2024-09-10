Innovative new trail running shoe from The North Face lands just in time for harsh weather – and it has a serious bite

The Offtrail series focuses on protection in rugged and extreme environments

Hot on the heels of Katie Schide setting a new record at the UTMB last week while wearing The North Face Summit Pro trail running shoe, the outdoors brand has launched a rugged new trail running shoe series designed to handle the most extreme conditions.

Incorporating the brand’s latest innovation and technology, Offtrail features two styles focused on protection, durability and maximum traction, so you can feel secure and protected when you head out into harsh environments.

The Summit Series Offtrail pictured below is a unisex design that boasts a stretchy, integrated gaiter to help keep trail debris at bay with easy on/off. The BOA Li2 dial fastenings in place of a traditional lacing system deliver more evenly distributed pressure and allow for tightening or loosening the fit while you’re on the fly.

Most notable are the considerable 7mm lugs – that's bigger than most hiking boots – to bite into whatever tough terrain you're tackling and signal this is a shoe built for serious adventure.

Look at the teeth on that (Image credit: The North Face)

While the Summit Series Offtrail is clearly targeting the more ambitious trail runner, for the everyday trail adventurer who enjoys both running and hiking there's the Offtrail TR Gore-Tex which is available in both men's and women's sizing.

The image below reveals a more familiar shoe design with a traditional lacing system, but this shoe is built to last with a Matryx forefoot upper and Kevlar reinforcements that together can handle the challenges of rough trails with stability, protection and durability.

This model also features the new PFAS-free Gore-Tex waterproof membrane for wet days and stream crossings and a reinforced toe cap for roots and rocks.

The Offtrail TR is built for everyday runners and hikers seeking serious protection (Image credit: The North Face)

The Offtrail collection is available to buy from today at www.thenorthface.com and in select The North Face stores. The Summit Series is listed at $199 and the Offtrail TR Gore-Tex at $179.