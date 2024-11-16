I've been hiking and skiing in this Smartwool base layer for 15 years and it's never let me down – get yours for under $100 in REI's winter sale

This merino wool base layer is ideal for cold weather adventures and it's 25% ahead of Black Friday

Over at REI, there's a huge winter sale happening on all the best merino wool gear from Smartwool. Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Quarter-Zip Base Layer Top for just $89.99 at REI. That's a healthy savings of 25% off the regular asking price for this winter base layer, which hikers give a very rare perfect 5-star rating.

I received this base layer as a gift 15 years ago when I first moved to Vail, Colorado, and I've been wearing it for hiking and skiing ever since. It's soft against my skin and though the slim fit makes it ideal for layering, it's not too tight.

Thanks to 100% merino wool fabric, I can work up a good sweat in this top while skinning or hiking up a mountain in winter and still stay warm, plus it doesn't get stinky like synthetic tops. It's built for cold weather, but it's light enough that I bring it along as an extra layer for summer adventures too, and the 3/4 zip means I can cool off a little if I need to.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways through November 25, so grab yours now for a winter of warmth and comfort.

Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Quarter-Zip Base Layer Top: $120 $89.99 at REI

Save $30 Great for high-intensity activities like skiing, hiking and running, the women's Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Quarter-Zip base layer top is made for cold-weather comfort when you're on the move. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

I love this top so much that I ended up buying two more in different colors, but I have to say that it's the original Twilight Blue Heather that I wear the most and that has come with me for my move back to Scotland.

