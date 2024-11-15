REI's big winter sale is here and you can snag massive savings on Garmin, The North Face and more

Jumping the Black Friday gun, REI are offering great deals on some of its very best clothing and gear in a huge winter sale.

Amongst a range of big reductions, you can save 30% off REI Co-op, The North Face and Fjallraven clothing, 25% off Smartwool hats, gloves and accessories, and 40% off all REI Co-op 650 down jackets, hoodies & vests.

Smartwatch lovers are also in luck as REI has slashed the prices of two top-of-the-range Garmins. Right now, you can grab the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) for a whopping $250 less than its original list price. That's £750 for the 51mm and £650 for the 47mm version.

Another trail runners favorite, the Fenix 7 Pro has also been knocked down by $250. Boasting a wide range of sports modes and health trackers, this triathlon-ready watch is available for just $650 in the REI sale.

Reducing items across the board, REI has slashed the prices of over 4000 products on their website. Don't panic if that sounds like a lot to you, as we've studied the entire sale and handpicked our favorite deals.

Best deals

We've searched through the entire sale and hand-picked our top ten bargains.

Osprey Women's Ariel 65 Pack: $320 $240 at REI

Save $80 There' s currently 25% off all men's and women's Osprey Ariel and Aether backpacks. These packs are an ideal companion for long treks in the backcountry, capable of withstanding all manner of terrain and conditions.

Outdoor Research Transcendent Hoodie: $279 $209.19 at REI

Save $70 With 25% off outerwear, there are over 100 men's and women's Outdoor Research parkas, vests, hoodies and jackets. This warm winter hoodie is made from 100% recycled nylon fabric and 800-fill-power down.

Fjallraven Kiruna Padded Parka: $350 $244.99 at REI

Save $105 Swedish Outdoor specialists Fjallraven are also featured in the sale, with a number of men's and women's coats and jackets reduced by 30% Suitable for hiking and camping, the Kiruna Padded Parka provides toasty insulation for chilly winter evenings in the backcountry.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Smartwatch: $1000 $749.99 at REI

Save $250 One of two Garmin smartwatches that have had their price slashed for this big sale, the Epix Gen 2 boasts a bright and vibrant always-on 1.3in display. Other Garmin tech like InReach satellite communicators are also in the sale.

Danner Mountain 600 Leaf GTX Hiking Boots: $219.95 $164.89 at REI

Save $55 Amongst the REI bargains, you'll be able to find big savings on hiking boots and shoes from big name brands like Danner and La Sportiva. These Danner boots utilize a vibram gortex sole to maximise grip on tricky winter terrain.

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate Women's Jacket: $400 $279.99 at REI

Save $120 There's huge 30% savings currently available on a wide range of men's and women's coats and jackets from The North Face. The women's ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate Jacket is warm, waterproof and windproof.

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket: $129 $77.39 at REI

Save $52 Some of the biggest available savings are on REI's own Co-op brand. Right now, you can save 40% on their flagship 650 down insulating jackets, hoodies and vests. These deals are available in men's and women's sizes alike.

Merrell Kids Snow Bank 4.0 Waterproof Boots: $75 $56.19 at REI

Save $19 After some shoes for the little ones? Look no further as REI are offering 25% off kid's and toddler's winter footwear in their big sale. These Merrell boots are waterproof, insulating and stable, keeping it's wearers cozy and stable in the wilderness.

Osprey Farpoint 36 Wheeled Travel Pack: $300 $224.99 at REI

Save $75 After a high quality travel pack, then look no furthur, as REI's big winter sale is offering 25% off Osprey's Farpoint and Fairview travel collections. The spacies Farpoint 36 boasts 2,197 cubic inches of capacity and wheels for ease of use.

NEMO Disco 30 Endless Promise Down Sleeping Bag: $269.95 $202.39 at REI

Save $68 There's a wide range of camping gear available in REI's big sale, including 25% off several insulating sleeping bags. This bag from NEMO features 650-fill-power duck down to keep you toasty on winter nights in the wilderness.

Buying guides

Need advice on what to buy? Check out our buying guides for the run down on all the outdoor essentials you'll see in the sale.