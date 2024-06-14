Hurry, today is your last chance to get 20% off Yeti gear in limited edition Camp Green

Yeti is discontinuing its Camp Green colorway, and it's told us that today is your final chance to get 20% off coolers, cups and bottles before it's gone for good. Some items have already sold out, but we've rounded up all the ones that are still available for you right here.

There's a chance that Camp Green might reappear at some point in Yeti's annual Gear Garage event, but there's no guarantee, and it might not happen for several years, so if you've been thinking about snagging something in this shade, this is the time to do it. The deal ends at 1:59pm CT on June 14.

Looking for something else? We'll be rounding up all this year's best Amazon Prime Day Yeti deals next month, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Yeti Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler: $400 $320 at Yeti

Save $80 This super tough cooler is easy to wheel right from your car to your picnic spot, and can hold up to 76 cans, or 54lb of ice. It's the only cooler still available in Camp Green, and the deal ends today.

Yeti Rambler Beverage Bucket: $150 $120 at Yeti

Save $30 Part of Yeti's rapidly expanding range of barware, this insulated bucket (which comes with a lid) is perfect for filling with ice to keep cans and bottles cold for hours (according to Yeti's own estimates). It has the same insulation as Yeti's other drinkware, and is just as durable.

Yeti Rambler 10oz Wine Tumbler: $25 $20 at Yeti

Save $5 Wine at camp? Why not! This tumbler will stop your white wine warming up in your hands or spilling at camp, and is a million times more practical than glass. Once you're done, just take it home and pop it in the dishwasher.

Yeti Rambler 25oz Straw Mug: $38 $30.40 at Yeti

Save $7.60 An insulated mug that's ideal for keeping a drink cold in your car, this 25oz Rambler is designed to slot neatly into a cupholder, where it will keep your iced coffee or cola cool for hours. With 20% off, it's easy to recommend.

Yeti Rambler 4oz Stackable Cups: $30 $24 at Yeti

Save $6 This pair of cute espresso cups are perfect for coffee at camp, or at home. They fit nicely under most espresso machines, have a durable ceramic lining that won't stain or erode, and are dishwasher safe.

Yeti Rambler 18oz Water Bottle: $30 $24 at Yeti

Save $6 Another smart bottle designed to fit nicely in your car's cupholders, or in the side pocket of your hiking backpack. This bottle has a wide chug cap, making it easy to drink from, a carry handle on the lid, and a 100% leakproof design.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Yeti gear where you are: