Heritage hiking boot brand Lowa leans into trail running with expanded line including "highly technical" Madrix shoe
The two shoes will be officially unveiled in November and in stores for spring
Heritage hiking boot brand Lowa has been outfitting mountaineers and trekkers for over a century, but two new footwear styles set to be unveiled next month reveal even this brand isn't immune to the trend towards moving fast and light.
Lowa will be expanding its line of trail running shoes, which currently revolves around just three models – the Amplux, Citux and Foretux – with two new styles set to officially debut at The Running Event in Austin, TX November 19-21.
Though not available to purchase until March 2025, the Madrix can already be found on Lowa's website and is described as a "highly technical" shoe designed with elite trail runners in mind. Built for medium to long distances, a carbon-reinforced split shank is sandwiched into the ultralight DYNAPTE foam midsole for a responsive ride.
For slick trails, the Vibram outsole is equipped with 4 mm lugs to help you grip like glue and on long runs or races, a roomy toe box lets your toes splay while supportive uppers help to stabilize your foot on tricky terrain. At just 290 grams, these shoes won't add much weight to your tread.
Meanwhile, the Amplux 2 is designed as an all-rounder for daily runs and middle-distance races. It's been updated from the original Amplux trail running shoe to include 5-D printed REPTEX Sport uppers which are breathable and tough, a DYNEVA midsole and a full-length TRAC AGILITY outsole featuring 4.5 mm lugs.
The Lowa Madrix will be priced at $190 and comes in Grey/Fern colorway. There are no details yet on the pricing and colors of the Amplux 2, but both will be available in March 2025.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.