Making coffee at camp has never been easier, thanks to this plastic-free Yeti Pour Over

The Pour Over has officially joined the full line of Yeti products to delight coffee lovers

Coffee lovers rejoice – the Yeti Pour Over is back and it's here to stay.

Originally introduced as a limited-edition Yeti Gear Garage exclusive, the Pour Over has just been added to Yeti's full line of products. Built to work with all Yeti Rambler mugs, the Pour Over features the Austin brand's trademark robust quality and lets you easily brew a tasty cup of coffee when you're out in the wild.

When you wake up in the morning, all you need to do is fire up your Jetboil, pop the Pour Over on top of your Yeti Rambler 14oz mug – or go bigger if you mean business –add a V60 filter and your favorite coffee grinds then start pouring boiling water in a slow spiral. Within minutes, you've got yourself a steaming cup of joe that users say has "amazing flavor."

It's cheaper and easier to use and clean than a Yeti French press and built with a stabilizing rim to avoid spillages and made from rust-proof stainless steel.

Just pop the pour over on top of your Yeti Rambler 14oz mug, add a V60 filter and coffee then start pouring boiling water in a slow spiral (Image credit: Yeti / Nate Simmons)

When you get home from camping, there's no need to scrub it – you can put it in the dishwasher so it's gleaming for next time.

The Yeti Pour Over is available starting today for $30 in White, Navy, Rescue Red and Black at Yeti.com.

If you're new to making coffee outdoors, read our guide to making coffee at camp, and check out our list of the best camping coffee makers to see how this one sizes up against other styles.

