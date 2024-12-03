Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for 100th World Cup win on ice after dramatic crash results in "stab wound"

Mikaela Shiffrin's dreams of reaching 100 World Cup wins look to be on hold for now as the skier crashed out in dramatic fashion at the Killington cup over the weekend.

The 29-year-old was on her second run at the Stifel Killington Cup in Vermont after taking the lead in her first attempt. However, she caught an edge and went crashing into two gates before hitting a security fence and was seen lying in the snow before being stretchered off and transported to hospital.

The skier, widely considered the best in the world, later posted on X from her hospital bed saying there wasn't too much to worry about, but the next day she revealed the extent of her injuries on NBC Sports.

"I was purposely trying to run the most aggressive line I could," says Shiffrin, revealing she suffered a puncture wound in an abdominal muscle during the crash.

"I have a stab wound, basically."

Right now, the skier says, she's not sure how the injury occurred.

Quick update. Thank you for your cheers and support. Wishing the best of luck to my teammates tomorrow!! I’ll be cheering from the sidelines on this one.🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/5siYwSFxMTNovember 30, 2024

Taking to Instagram, the US Ski Team reported that the crash was "heartbreaking" for Shiffrin at this stage in her career and that the skier is currently having trouble walking and moving around, so healing will be her main priority for now.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just two weeks ago, we reported that Shiffrin had scooped up her 98th World Cup win at the annual slalom in Levi, Finland – and bagged herself her eight reindeer as a reward. Days later, she nabbed herself her 99th individual World Cup and 62nd career slalom victory in Austria, but for now it's looking like that 100th win is on ice.