Missing hiker’s belongings found in the Dolomites as survival hopes dwindle

Search and rescue teams have found the belongings of a British hiker, who’s been missing in the Italian Dolomite mountains for almost two weeks.

Londoners Aziz Ziriat and Sam Harris were last heard from on New Year’s Day, embarking on a hut-to-hut hiking trip through the freezing Italian mountains. The pair, who also planned to head off trail and wild camp, raised concerns when they didn’t arrive for their return flight on January 6.

In the week since, more than 100 personnel from Alpine Rescue, Guardia di Finanza Rescue, and the local fire service have searched the harsh mountainous areas where the pair last received a phone signal.

On Wednesday, January 8, they discovered the body of 35-year-old Harris buried under the snow on the Caré Alto mountain, near the alpine town of Trento. 36-year-old Ziriat’s glasses were also found at the scene.

The latest discovery, of Ziriat’s belongings was made on Sunday, January 12 before search efforts were temporarily halted due to poor weather.

Despite a widespread search, which includes the use of dogs and a helicopter, efforts have been hampered over the past few days as heavy snowfall and bone-chilling temperatures force temporary stoppages.

Current conditions in the Dolomites are extremely treacherous, with temperatures dropping as low as -4°F / -20°C and thick snow casing most of the area.

Aziz Ziriat (left ) and Sam Harris (right) (Image credit: Handout)

This latest discovery comes as heart-breaking news to Ziriat’s family and friends, many of whom have flown to Italy to assist in coordinating the search.

“We have been devastated by the tragic events of the last few days,” they said in a statement.

“We are also incredibly grateful for the overwhelmingly kind and generous ongoing support from family and friends, Aziz is continuing to be loved and prayed for.”

“We hope, with all our hearts, he will be found and brought home soon.”

“There is an acceptance among us that it’s not going to be good news,” his university friend Joe Stone told the Press Association.

“But it would be really nice to find him and be put out of this limbo.”

Search efforts are due to continue throughout the week, with officials scouring a snowy area of roughly 2.1 square miles / 5.5km2.