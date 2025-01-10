Body found in the Dolomites believed to be one of two British hikers missing since New Year's Day

A body has been discovered in the ongoing search for two British hikers who went missing in the Italian Dolomites.

Londoners Aziz Zirat, 36, and Samuel Harris, 35, had not been heard from since January 1 and caused alarm when they didn’t check in for their return flight to the UK on January 6.

The friends had embarked on a hut-to-hut journey through the snowy Dolomite mountains and planned to go off-trail and wild camp. Current conditions in the Dolomites are unforgiving, with temperatures as low as -4°F / -20°C and thick snow blanketing most of the area.

Over the past week, more than 50 personnel from Alpine Rescue, Guardia di Finanza Rescue, and the local fire service have scoured the dense backcountry areas where Zirat and Harris last received phone signals.

On Wednesday, January 8, rescuers discovered what they believe to be Harris’ body, buried under snow at the foot of a rock face on the Caré Alto mountain near Trento.

Walter Cainelli, President of the Trentino Alpine Rescue Corps confirmed that they’d also found a pair of glasses, which are believed to belong to Zirat.

“Our avalanche dog Thor picked up Aziz Zirat’s scent and found his glasses not far from where we found Samuel Harris,” he told Corriere Del Trentino.

“From here we intend to search the area in detail within a half-kilometer radius and extend it if it is unsuccessful.”

The pair’s backpacks and equipment were also found on Wednesday, at the Malga Dossun bivouac.

Despite recent progress, rescuers have been forced to temporarily halt their efforts due to heavy snowfall and dangerous conditions. Search efforts will begin again, with helicopter support, in the coming days when conditions improve.

Covering an area of 15,942 square miles / 6,155 km2, the Dolomite mountain range in north eastern Italy is known for its stunning mountain trails, which range in difficulty from easy to challenging.

The terrain in the Dolomites can be unforgiving all year round but is especially treacherous in the winter months. Among frequent snowfall, hikers can expect to encounter icy rock walls and large glacial landforms.

If you’re considering a winter trip to the Dolomites, make sure to prepare well ahead of time, and check out our expert safety guide to winter hiking.