Hiker missing in Rocky Mountain National Park found dead

The 23-year-old hiker appeared to have taken a significant fall while descending

A 23-year-old hiker who was reported overdue after hiking Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park has been found dead.

Lucas Macaj, a Colorado Springs resident, set off to hike the Colorado 14er via the Keyhole Route on Sunday morning and texted a friend at around 1 p.m. to say he had reached the summit, but he never returned. Significant storms moved into the area that evening and hampered search and rescue efforts, which began on Monday.

After four days of intense searching by foot and drone, teams discovered Macaj's body yesterday on Mills Glacier, near the base of Lamb’s Slide above Chasm Lake. According to a news release by the National Parks Service, initial investigations suggest that Majaj took a significant fall, presumably during his descent. An AllTrails map of the trail shows that the standard route circumnavigates the bowl which cradles Chasm Lake.

"Rocky Mountain National Park rangers completed an on-scene investigation and recovery operations took place by helicopter. His body was flown to a landing zone in Rocky Mountain National Park and transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office," states the release.

In October 2023, another man went missing while on a trail run in the same park. Teams searched for Chad Pallansch for two weeks before calling off efforts; he remains missing.

Hikers are reminded that winter conditions still exist at high altitude (Image credit: Wayne Boland)

Backcountry safety

Hikers are reminded that winter conditions still exist at high altitude, while hiking 14ers carries its own set of risks. When venturing into the backcountry, it's important to be properly prepared with gear such as crampons and an ice axe, as well as a satellite communicator to call for help if you need to. Learn more in our article on backcountry safety in Colorado.