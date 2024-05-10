Watch out Garmin – this tough Google-powered smartwatch is here to eat your lunch

If you're looking for a new GPS watch for hiking and trail running, there's now a new option to consider. Chinese company Mobvoi has just launched a rugged smartwatch with extra long battery life that takes the fight direct to Garmin: the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro.

The name Mobvoi might not be instantly familiar, but the firm has been developing sports tech and smartwatches for years. It was founded in 2012, and its core team members include former staff from tech giants like Nokia and Google.

Its latest release is an unsubtle rival to the Garmin Enduro 2, but unlike Garmin's devices, Mobvoi's new wearable is a fully fledged smartwatch running Google Wear OS. That gives you a whole lot more flexibility than most sports watches, allowing you to take your pick from the hundreds of smartwatch apps in the Google Play Store, and linking directly with your Google account.

The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is tougher than your average smartwatch too. Like the outdoor-ready Apple Watch Ultra 2, it has a chunky crown designed to be used with cold fingers or when wearing gloves, and a customizable side button that can be set to perform the function of your choice. There's a reinforced bezel, and the touchscreen is topped with a sapphire crystal glass lens to resist scuffs and scratches.

Power saving

The screen is particularly interesting and unusual – an AMOLED display with a low-power LCD layer over the top, so you can check the time at a glance while using minimal battery power and switch to AMOLED when you want to use apps. The backlight color is customizable too, allowing you to add some personality.

The watch can be fully charged in 30 minutes, and lasts up to 90 hours in smart mode (with all watch features), or 45 days in Essential Mode (full power-saving).

This seems to be another poke at Garmin, since the Enduro 2 lasts up to 46 days in smartwatch mode with solar charging enabled.

That said, comparing battery life for the two Enduros is comparing apples to oranges. The two don't just use different screen technology, they also have completely different chipsets and intended uses. Garmin's watch is purely a fitness and training tool, whereas Mobvoi's is a general-purpose smartwatch. Despite the name, a fairer comparison would be the Apple Watch Ultra 2.