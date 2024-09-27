Monitor more on your Amazfit sports watch with the latest Zepp app update

Amazfit users will soon be able to get more out of their GPS watch, with a new version of the Zepp app.

The Zepp 9.0 update, which goes live on October 14, includes an exertion score to monitor your energy levels, an entire mental health monitoring section to track your wellbeing, and a food camera diary, which Amazfit owners can use to keep on top of their eating goals by snapping pictures.

These new metrics, which work as a companion to Amazfit sports watches, are in addition to the wide variety of features included in the app’s current iteration. Zepp already allows users to track several health and fitness indicators such as sleep, heart rate variability, physical recovery and respiration.

The Zepp app is available across all phone operating systems and does not require a subscription or download fee.

