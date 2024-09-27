Monitor more on your Amazfit sports watch with the latest Zepp app update
The latest and greatest Amazfit companion app comes with a completely new redesign and range of fresh features
Amazfit users will soon be able to get more out of their GPS watch, with a new version of the Zepp app.
The Zepp 9.0 update, which goes live on October 14, includes an exertion score to monitor your energy levels, an entire mental health monitoring section to track your wellbeing, and a food camera diary, which Amazfit owners can use to keep on top of their eating goals by snapping pictures.
These new metrics, which work as a companion to Amazfit sports watches, are in addition to the wide variety of features included in the app’s current iteration. Zepp already allows users to track several health and fitness indicators such as sleep, heart rate variability, physical recovery and respiration.
The Zepp app is available across all phone operating systems and does not require a subscription or download fee.
- The best GPS watches 2024 tested by our experts
- The best cheap GPS watches 2024 improve your running without the cost
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s weekends are rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.