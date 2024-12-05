Mountain rescue warns all backcountry users to carry this life-saving gear as skier suffers "significant injuries" in avalanche

The incident came after the Colorado Avalance Information Center issued statewide avalanche warnings

A backcountry skier in Colorado suffered serious injuries on Tuesday after triggering an avalanche. The incident prompted search and rescue teams to issue a public warning about avalanche conditions and the importance of having the right gear.

According to Grand County Search and Rescue, the call came in at approximately 3:17 p.m. for a skier-triggered avalanche on Berthoud Pass in the front range.

"A backcountry skier was caught in the slide but was able to self-extricate from the avalanche debris. The skier sustained significant injuries that prevented them from skiing out of the forest."

Mountain rescue teams were able to locate the injured party using GPS coordinates from their cell phone. The skier was treated for their injuries as well as mild hypothermia at the scene before being transported via toboggan back to the highway and onwards to a medical facility.

On Friday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued a statewide warning for high avalanche danger in the backcountry following a storm system that dropped up to two feet of snow in the state.

"The avalanches are growing in size with avalanches large enough to bury, injure or kill a person," says CAIC Deputy Director Brian Lazar.

"More worrisome is that you can trigger these things now from a distance or from below."

GCSAR warns all backcountry adventurers to prepare for avalanches with an avalanche beacon, shovel and probe and the "skills and knowledge to use this equipment effectively."

Read our article on how to read an avalanche forecast and consider avalanche training for backcountry adventures, where an avalanche can occur on any slope of 30 degrees or more.