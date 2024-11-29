Mystery deepens as another hiker vanishes on popular European tourist trail

A total of three hikers are now reported missing in one area of the Albanian Alps

A popular European hiking trail is the focus of an increasingly worrying mystery after three people disappeared in a five-week period.

Most recently, it was reported that an Australian man is missing almost seven weeks after he set out to hike a 10-mile route in the Albanian Alps.

In the weeks before, two other hikers, one from Lithuania and another from Belgium, were also said to have vanished in the same area.

Several theories have been put forward for the triple disappearance. Most have focused on the Cameron Twiss, from Adelaide, who was last seen hiking solo on the trail between Valbona and Theth in mid-October.

Concerns first arose that the 28-year-old may have become disorientated and lost after reaching a complicated crossroad in the main path.

Rescuers who took part in a three-week search told Australian media they had come across a cliff near the trail, although they could see no sign of a hiker. Many tourism organizations recommend a guide for hiking in the Alps for safety, as well as enjoyment.

In another twist, foul play, and even a kidnapping, were considered a possibility for the disappearance. A friend had apparently received a text message from Twiss that said he was “making vodka with a random Albanian”.

Now it’s thought he may have been attacked by a brown bear. While such incidents are rare in Albania because the numbers of the predators are small, some bears are thought to have been in the vicinity of the track.

All three hikers, who vanished between September 6 and October 13, are still unaccounted for and reports reveal the belongings and passport of Twiss were found in the hostel where he was staying in the town of Shkoder.

Though it's unknown what's behind the disappearances, any time you are hiking in bear country, it's a good idea to carry bear spray, where it's permitted, and know how to use it.

No matter where in the world you are hiking, always tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be back, so they can quickly raise the alarm if you don't return.