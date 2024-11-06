New long-distance nature trail aims to entice hikers to Japan

The new trail will take hikers through the Shiretoko national park

A new long-distance hiking trail in Japan will take trekkers through some of the nation's most beautiful, unspoiled nature.

Hoping to attract hikers, bird watchers and other outdoor enthusiasts, the new route takes trekkers through 255 miles / 410km of marshland, volcanic landforms, farm land and coastline. Spanning the Kushiro-Shitsugen, Akan-Manshu and Shiretoko national parks, the arduous trek passes through the Japan's largest wetland and around its biggest volcanic caldera lake.

A UNESCO world heritage site, the Shiretoko national park boasts a rich ecosystem, and is home to several globally endangered species. Among its towering peaks and dense marshland, visitors can hope to see the red-crowned crane, yezo deer and ezo red fox. Only accessible by boat or on foot, Shiretoko is also considered to be one of the most densely populated brown bear habitats in the world, with roughly 500 living off its rugged coastline.

Mount Fuji seen from Kawaguchiko lake (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along the trail, hikers will be able to stay in campsites and lodging facilities, while tour guides will lead cycling, canoeing and bird watching expeditions.

Eager to attract visitors, the Hokkaido East Trail Management Office told TTG Asia that the new trek will “serve as a pillar of the trail network concept, allowing people to enjoy the national parks’ nature at their own pace over an extended stay and to enjoy a wider range of walking trips".

Thanks to its varied landscape and wide range of trails, Japan has become a popular destination for hikers from across the globe.

Mount Fuji alone attracts millions of people each year, with more than 300,000 scaling Japan’s tallest peak during its two month climbing season. Ascending the 12,390ft / 3,776m mountain has now become so popular that officials have been forced to place several restrictions on hikers, with only 4,000 per day allowed on the historic Yoshida trail and a complete closure enforced between 4PM and 3AM.