New Redwood-laden accessible hiking trails open in California's Santa Cruz Mountains

Redwood trees can reach heights of up to 380ft

Hikers and trail runners in California can now explore miles of new scenic trails in the Santa Cruz Mountains, thanks to a series of recently opened trails.

Surrounded by historic Redwood trees, new routes in the Bear Creek Redwoods Open Space Preserve take trekkers through miles of stunning California woodland, meadows, and more.

Operated by the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, the new trail system aims to provide an accessible alternative to the typically challenging routes of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Unlike existing trails, the new looping routes avoid adverse terrain and steep inclines, allowing inexperienced hikers to surround themselves with the diverse nature of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

“One thing that I think is super interesting and fun about these trails is the different ecosystems that you wind through,” spokesperson Ryan McCauley told SF Gate.

“You start out in a second-growth redwood forest and quickly transition into riparian corridors, crossing over different creeks, sections of oak woodland, and California grasslands. So you really get a small microcosm of all the different biomes that the Bay Area has to offer.”

The new trails are part of a $300 million project to renovate and improve public access to the preserve. In addition to the new routes, crews repaired eroded slopes, removed debris, and worked to mitigate the risks in an area prone to landslides and storm-related damage.

The Santa Cruz Mountains are roughly 1,487 square miles in area (Image credit: Getty Images)

“A lot of what we did when we were building these trails is repairing that land and making sure we’re putting in controls to prevent further erosion,” continued McCauley.

“That kind of cleans it up and makes sure it’s functioning in a much healthier, natural way.”

Not resting on their laurels, officials are already getting on with the next stage of the Bear Creek Project, creating a large multi-use trail for hikers, trail runners, and bikers alike. This trail will remain in the works for the next few years, while a new bridge is constructed.

For more on California’s scenic backcountry, check out our ranking of the state’s best National Parks.