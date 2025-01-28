No, it's not an early April's Fools – Hoka just unveiled its "category-disrupting" technical loafer and we're . . . intrigued?

Guess we know what Jim Walmsley's wearing to his next wedding

If you're a trail runner, the mere thought of squeezing your feet into a pair of shiny loafers for a conference or wedding will have you squirming in discomfort, but now, Hoka might have a solution for you.

Trail running's fastest-growing brand just unveiled its most surprising shoe drop yet: the Speed Loafer.

We'll admit, we did hastily check the diary to make sure April Fool's Day wasn't coming up, but it's all true. With a leather upper (complete with a fancy tassel), these loafers look like they'd fit right in at a black tie event. Until you look a bit closer and realize the sole looks a little bit, dare we say...technical?

That's right, the Speed Loafer might be built with the upper of the classic leather slip-on dress shoe that has seen you through countless proms, awards ceremonies and reunions, but it also sports the plush midsole of the Hoka Speedgoat 5 trail running shoe. That means up to 31 mm of foam underfoot and a grippy Vibram outsole so you can make a quick escape if your best man's speech doesn't go down well.

The Speed Loafer sports the midsole of the Speedgoat 5 trail running shoe (Image credit: Hoka)

Hoka, the brand behind the podium-grabbing Tecton X 3, describes the Speed Loafer as "a category-disrupting hybrid with 100% HOKA DNA" and while we haven't got our hands on a pair, initial images suggest they're not far off the mark.

"Iconic tooling from the Speedgoat 5 nods to our trail chops while a custom speed tassel and an opulent leather and suede upper add premium materializations for an upleveled look," says the brand of the shoe.

What is it for, exactly? An outdoorsy wedding where your friends want everyone to look sharp but also hike up a mountain for the perfect shot? A team-building work trip where you want to impress the CEO but are pretty sure there's going to be some hazing in a muddy field involved, perhaps?

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're not totally sure, but as a team of writers who always want the option of taking on rough trails when they're available, we have to admit we're intrigued. And we're pretty sure we know what Jim Walmsley will be wearing to his next wedding.

The Hoka Speed Loafer will be available in Black for $185 starting January 31 from Hoka.