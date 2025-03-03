"No more digging around" – Yeti's tough new daypack makes it easier to access your gear on the trail with cutting-edge zipper technology

When we learned that Yeti had acquired Bozeman-based backpack manufacturer Mystery Ranch last year, we knew it was only a matter of time before they started turning out some seriously rugged packs for hikers – it looks like that day has come.

The Ranchero daypack has landed, sporting notes of last year's collaboration between Yeti and Mystery Ranch, the sold-out Bozeman, with a lighter and more streamlined design. Unsurprisingly, the brand has held onto Mystery Ranch's awesome three-way zipper system, which they're calling RipZip. It consists of a single-pull Y-shaped zipper at the front of the pack, which means you can haul it open in a split second to access your rain pants if the heavens open, your first aid kit if you take a spill or any other piece of gear that's buried at the bottom of your bag.

"Open it up and you'll have visibility and access to everything inside. No more digging around," says the brand.

The Ranchero comes in both 22L and 27L sizes, and the brand says it's intended for short adventures. It’s made with rugged TuffSkin nylon that's sadly not waterproof like the Yeti Panga, but is said to be both water-resistant and abrasion-resistant for rough adventures.

Another compelling detail is the GroundControl base, which basically means you can set it down on the ground without it toppling over or tumbling downhill, which is a great asset for hikers, and if you are wearing it over several hours, the molded backpack is contoured for comfort.

Unsurprisingly, the brand has held onto Mystery Ranch's awesome three-way zipper system (Image credit: Yeti)

The Ranchero ditches the adjustable harness which allowed Bozeman users to keep the pack off the lumbar region, and only features an adjustable chest strap, but in doing so it's shaved off nearly half a pound in weight. The larger version has an external laptop sleeve that can also hold your hydration bladder, while on the smaller bag it's internal.

Speaking of hydration, the drinkware champs clearly think you're going to be bringing along your biggest Rambler since the stretchy side pockets are large enough to hold a 36-ounce Yeti Rambler bottle, but they sit flat when not in use. Meanwhile, removable compression straps mean you can cinch the pack into a more sleek shape if you've packed it full or are trying to squeeze it into an overhead locker.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Yeti Ranchero is now a permanent addition to the Austin brand's backpack line. It's available in Olive, Black and a seasonal Cape Dark Taupe for Yeti members, priced at $275 / £275 for the 27L pack and $225 / £225 for the 22L and will be available to everyone starting March 4 at Yeti.