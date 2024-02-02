"A natural fit" – Yeti looks set to expand into backpacking market with acquisition of Montana brand

Aspirational camping cooler brand Yeti has announced its acquisition of a Montana-based backpack manufacturer, signalling an expansion from RV and car camping out into the backcountry.

In a news release, the camping giant announced they have acquired Mystery Ranch, a Bozeman-base company known for furnishing Navy SEALS and soldiers as well as hikers with their hiking backpacks.

“Mystery Ranch packs have earned a global reputation within the most demanding communities by building load-bearing equipment that delivers in the harshest environments,” says Matt Reintjes, President & CEO at Yeti. “Their communities, ambassadors and obsession with quality make it a natural fit.”

Austin-based Yeti has become practically synonymous with car camping since it launched in 2006, thanks to its premier (and impressively robust) coolers such as the Hopper. After their initial success, they soon branched out into camping drinkware like its iconic Rambler tumblers and hefty water bottles, items that have become commonplace among campers despite how expensive they are.

Until now, however, their line of bags has been limited to travel bags and duffels that are more likely to be seen in the overhead locker than on the trail. All that looks set to change with Mystery Ranch, whose backpacking packs range from neat fastpacking bundles to tactical haulers and prices that won't make your eyes water if you're already used to Yeti's pricing.

“They are a perfect partner to build upon our long history of making the best load-bearing equipment in the world for the most extreme users as well as the everyday mission," says Dana Gleason, Co-Founder of Mystery Ranch.

Mystery Ranch and the team will continue to operate out of Bozeman.