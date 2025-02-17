Not enough snow! No, you can't ski in Yosemite this season, but here's what you can get up to instead

Yosemite National Park’s only ski resort will not open this season due to a lack of heavy snowfall. Skiers who purchased a season pass will be fully refunded within the next week.

In a frustrating twist, snowfall is forecast throughout the next week, but resort chiefs say it's too little, too late.

"We also want to recognize that there is snow in the forecast this week," said the Aramark Sports and Entertainment Group, which operates the resort.

"However, this forecast is arriving too late in the season and the snow totals have been too unreliable to wait any longer to be able to open Badger for less than a month."

What to do in Yosemite this winter instead

If you're still planning a winter trip to Yosemite National Park, then there's plenty to get up to. The California park is home to almost 1,200 square miles / 3,100km2 of scenic North American wilderness, which is just as beautiful in the winter months as in its peak summer season.

From ice skating to snowshoeing, look below for Yosemite's best winter activities.

Take a winter walk: Summer might be the most popular time to take your hiking boots to Yosemite, but winter has its perks, with far fewer crowded trails and enchanting snowy vistas. With the right footwear and a few warm winter layers, you can take on idyllic winter walks of all difficulties. If you're after something simple and easy, check out the Tuolumne Grove trail, which guides trekkers through two-and-a-half miles of Giant Sequoia-laden forest. For something a little longer, try the Valley Loop trail, a six-mile route touring some of Yosemite's iconic landmarks.

Summer might be the most popular time to take your hiking boots to Yosemite, but winter has its perks, with far fewer crowded trails and enchanting snowy vistas. With the right footwear and a few warm winter layers, you can take on idyllic winter walks of all difficulties. If you're after something simple and easy, check out the Tuolumne Grove trail, which guides trekkers through two-and-a-half miles of Giant Sequoia-laden forest. For something a little longer, try the Valley Loop trail, a six-mile route touring some of Yosemite's iconic landmarks. Get your skates on: Opened in 1928 and located in the heart of the Yosemite valley, the Curry Village Ice Skating Rink is a historic part of Yosemite National Park. Skaters of all abilities can lace up and skate with stunning views of the Half Dome mountain.

Opened in 1928 and located in the heart of the Yosemite valley, the Curry Village Ice Skating Rink is a historic part of Yosemite National Park. Skaters of all abilities can lace up and skate with stunning views of the Half Dome mountain. Try snowshoeing: Snowshoeing is a bit like having an all-access pass to the backcountry in winter, and it doesn’t require a lot of expensive equipment or expertise. Put simply, snowshoeing means hiking or walking in the snow with snowshoes, wide-framed snow-specific footwear that distributes your weight and allows for 'floatation' on the snow. With snowfall forecast in the coming weeks, now is the perfect time to get into snowshoeing and explore Yosemite on foot.

Snowshoeing is a bit like having an all-access pass to the backcountry in winter, and it doesn’t require a lot of expensive equipment or expertise. Put simply, snowshoeing means hiking or walking in the snow with snowshoes, wide-framed snow-specific footwear that distributes your weight and allows for 'floatation' on the snow. With snowfall forecast in the coming weeks, now is the perfect time to get into snowshoeing and explore Yosemite on foot. Visit the wildlife: Many of Yosemite's hundreds of animal species can be spotted in the winter months. Mammals like the California mule deer can often be found munching on shrubs, while rare animals like the Sierra Nevada big horn sheep are a little harder to spot. The ancient park is also a great spot for birdwatching. This winter, you can spot all manner of feathered friends, like the screeching red-tailed hawk and majestic American bald eagle.

Visitors enjoy the Tunnel View overlook, Yosemite National Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you fancy snowshoeing in the Yosemite wilderness, check out today's best deals on some of our favorite snowshoes.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors