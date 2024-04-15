Hiker makes grisly discovery at camouflaged Oregon campsite
A body was found in a dispersed campsite hidden by thick foliage
An Oregon hiker made a gruesome discovery on Saturday when they stumbled across human remains at a dispersed campsite.
According to reporting by WAFB 9, the campsite was hidden in thick foliage about 100 yards from a road just outside the city limits of Newport. Sheriff's deputies reported to the scene where they observed that the remains appeared to have been exposed to the elements for a “prolonged” period.
Officials from the sheriff's office said they believe they know the identity of the body, but are awaiting the results of testing before announcing further details. There is not believed to be any ongoing danger to the community.
This is the second time in less than a year that a hiker has found remains at a campsite. In July 2023, we reported that a hiker had discovered three bodies at a remote campsite in Colorado. They later turned out to be a family attempting to live off the grid who had succumbed to the harsh winter conditions.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.