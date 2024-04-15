Hiker makes grisly discovery at camouflaged Oregon campsite

An Oregon hiker made a gruesome discovery on Saturday when they stumbled across human remains at a dispersed campsite.

According to reporting by WAFB 9, the campsite was hidden in thick foliage about 100 yards from a road just outside the city limits of Newport. Sheriff's deputies reported to the scene where they observed that the remains appeared to have been exposed to the elements for a “prolonged” period.

Officials from the sheriff's office said they believe they know the identity of the body, but are awaiting the results of testing before announcing further details. There is not believed to be any ongoing danger to the community.

This is the second time in less than a year that a hiker has found remains at a campsite. In July 2023, we reported that a hiker had discovered three bodies at a remote campsite in Colorado. They later turned out to be a family attempting to live off the grid who had succumbed to the harsh winter conditions.