I've been hiking with this tough Osprey daypack for 15 years and it still looks good as new – it's 31% off right now

Right now, you can pick up the Osprey Daylight backpack for just $44.73 at REI. That's a generous savings of over $20 off the list price for this lightweight, versatile daypack.

I've owned this backpack in black for 15 years and hiked with it all over the world, from the highest peaks in the Colorado Rockies to the Scottish Highlands. Despite a fair amount of abuse on the trails, it still looks as good as new and I like it so much I ended up buying it in a 22L size for longer days, too.

I love how lightweight, neat and straightforward this pack is while still being really functional. With a 13L storage, it's perfect shorter hikes and even racing around town with my laptop. I've been known to use it for the occasional run when I need to carry a bit of extra gear (or want to capitalize on school pick up with a run and have a dry jacket to throw on at the end) as it hugs the load perfectly to my body.

In all my years of wearing it, I've never experienced any discomfort, thanks to well-designed and adjustable straps as well as a mesh backpanel to help with ventilation. It's a simple pack, but still has a few of those more technical bells and whistles you'd expect from Osprey, such as a built-in hiking whistle and adjustable sternum strap.

Osprey Daylite pack: $44.73 $65 at REI

Save $20 Reach for this Osprey Daylite pack whenever you're running your everyday errands, heading out of town for a few days or jetting out for a quick hike. It's lightweight, simple, durable and comfortable.

This deal applies to the day pack in two fun colorways: Cosmic Red and Wild Blossom Print/Alkaline. This item has been discontinued, so we suggest you act fast if you want to get your hands on one for your next hike.

