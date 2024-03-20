I've taken this Osprey backpack all around the world, and it's just £65.95 in Amazon's spring sale

Amazon's spring sale is on now, and you can grab the fantastic Amazon Hikelite 26 backpack for just £65.95 for a limited time. This is one of the best deals I've ever seen on this roomy, tough bag, and it comes highly recommended.

This is the backpack I use myself, and I've taken it all around China, the US, and Europe. It's been thrown around on planes, taken a beating on hilltop hikes, and still looks good as new. It's a great price in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, and might sell out before the sale ends on March 25.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Osprey Hikelite 26 where you are.

Osprey Hikelite 26: £79.33 £65.95 at Amazon

Save £13.38 Once upon a time this backpack sold for £90, so this is an even bigger saving than it seems. It's one of the best offers I've seen on this excellent backpack, which has been my trusted companion for years.

It's the perfect size for a daypack, tough enough to withstand all kinds of abuse, and so thoughtfully designed. What first caught my interest was the mesh panel that keeps the body of the pack away from your back and stops things getting sweaty. The integrated hydration bladder pouch is a great touch, and there are roomy elasticated pockets on both sides for your water bottle and snacks, or you can strap in a folding camping stool or collapsible trekking poles.

The Osprey Hikelite 26 is seriously tough as well. Mine has dealt with all kinds of abuse over the years (including being forced into a washing machine, which I wouldn't recommend).

