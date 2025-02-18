Our favorite lightweight tent "oozes high-end quality" - and you can get it for almost $200 off right now

We loved the Nemo Hornet Osmo tent in our 2023 review

High-quality ultralight tents aren't a dime a dozen, especially when they're large enough to sleep three people. The right tent has to be light enough to pack up and carry around the backcountry without discomfort, and large enough for a comfortable night's sleep.

This ultralight three-person tent strikes the perfect balance, weighing just 52.5oz / 1.49kg with ample room and durable outer materials.

Right now, you can snag the Nemo Hornet Osmo tent for just $335.73 at REI, a sizable 35% off its list price of $549.95.

The tent's polyester nylon ripstop fabric is light enough to carry around the backcountry in comfort and durable for frequent use. You can opt to sleep under the stars by pitching just its see-through inner or cover up with its waterproof rainfly when the weather worsens.

Similar to other three-person tents, the Hornet Osmo uses a simple hubbed pole design, which is super-light and can be set up in seconds.

Our expert reviewer Alex Foxfield took Nemo Hornet Osmo tent to England's Lake District to test and was thoroughly impressed.

"Occasionally, a product just oozes high-end quality, surprising you with the little design touches and the very feel of its fabrics. The Hornet Osmo is definitely in this camp," said Alex, who rated the Hornet Osmo four-and-a-half stars.

"Every element of this superb shelter felt modern, cutting edge; its design felt fresh and exciting."

Save $196 The Nemo Hornet Osmo is a lightweight, modern shelter that can be carried around the wilderness with ease. Inside, it's spacious and roomy, while a waterproof outer fly keeps the rain from coming in.

