Yes, you really can grab a snug Patagonia jacket for under $60 in the REI Anniversary Sale

Right now, you can grab a Patagonia Houdini jacket for just $58.73 in the REI Anniversary sale. It's one of our all-time favorite lightweight jackets, able to completely cut out wind chill and shrug off showers, yet compact enough to pack down into its own pocket.

The Anniversary Sale is REI's biggest deals event of the year, and there's up to 50% off a huge array of Patagonia gear, including pants, jackets, fleeces and pullovers. We've rounded up a collection of our favorite deals for you below, but you can also use the quick links below to browse the whole sale yourself. Happy deal-hunting!

If you're not in the US, you'll find a selection of today's best deals on Patagonia jackets and fleeces at the bottom of this article.

Jacket and fleece deals

Patagonia Women's Houdini Jacket: $109 $58.73 at REI

Save $50.27 This is one of our all-time favorite lightweight jackets, cutting out windchill and packing down into its own pocket. Some of the most popular sizes are now out of stock, so you'll have to move fast to grab one.

Patagonia Men's Microdini Hoodie: $149 $73.73 at REI

Save $75.27 One of Patagonia's best-selling fleeces is less than half price in the REI Anniversary Sale. It's a soft, light midlayer that works well on its own when the temperature drops in the evening, or under a hardshell jacket during the cooler months.

Patagonia Women's Lost Canyon Jacket: $199 $98.93 at REI

Save $100.07 Get ready for winter by picking up a soft and cozy insulated jacket for half price right now. It's a smart move, and far cheaper than waiting until the cold weather arrives later in the year.

Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Pullover: $149 $88.73 at REI

Save $60.27 A super soft fleece made from 70% recycled material, with a longer, more flattering cut that works well by itself or with a fanny pack or backpack hip belt. There's 40% off in the REI Anniversary sale, and most sizes are still in stock.

If you're not in the US, here's a selection of today's best deals on Patagonia jackets and fleeces where you are: