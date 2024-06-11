No one sure why US Forest Service has to remind people not to camp in active burn zone

The USFS is performing controlled burns to cut down on wildfire risk, and Coloradans are camping in the thick of it

Thanks to a dry spring this year, wildfire season has already arrived in parts of Colorado and the state is doing what it can to minimize the danger for the summer ahead. However, some enthusiastic locals are ignoring warnings and reportedly pitching tents for the weekend inside prescribed burn areas.

The United States Forest Service rangers for Pike-San Isabel National Forests activated a controlled burn in the area around Green Mountain last month to help clear the forest floor of debris that can cause wildfires to be more intense. On Friday, they announced they were securing the perimeter to carry out the work and urged the public to practice caution in the area, which is home to popular camping, mountain biking and hiking spots as well as a portion of the Colorado Trail.

However on Saturday, a Facebook post which you can view below announced that their crews were reporting campers inside the burn area.

"There are still areas of heat remaining that can be dangerous and we ask that you please stay out of the burned area to reduce your risk of injury," writes the USFS, urging people to go south and west for safer camping.

On Sunday, however, the USFS was back online reporting that there remained "considerable recreation activity" in the area.

"We ask that you please stay out of the burned area to reduce your risk of injury. There are areas of heat, stump holes, and other potential hazards."

If you are planning on camping on Forest Service Land, check the website for the National Forest you plan to visit before you go to find out whether or not there are prescribed burns in the area. There are other tools online such as this interactive map to help you find out about fire bans before you. Avoiding an area close to prescribed burns will improve safety and ensure better air quality for a more enjoyable camping trip.