"I made an impulsive mistake" – contrite Pierce Brosnan ordered to fork over $1,500 for Yellowstone trespassing blunder

Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan pled guilty to a charge of trespassing in Yellowstone National Park yesterday, proving he's not quite as wiley as his on-screen alias James Bond when it comes to moving around undetected. A Wyoming Magistrate ordered him to pay a fine of $500 and make a further donation of $1,000 to Yellowstone Forever, a non-profit organization that supports the famous National Park.

Brosnan had previously pled not guilty to the charges, which stem from his January blunder when he left the trail and entered a prohibited area near Mammoth Terraces, one of the park's many thermal hot springs. The area was marked as closed but the actor subsequently posted pictures of himself on social media posing in the snow while wearing a cowboy hat.

Brosnan called in to enter his plea, and claims he did not see the signs making the area as off-limits, and says that he regrets his actions.

“As an environmentalist I have the utmost respect for and love of our natural world. However, I made an impulsive mistake - one that I do not take lightly," the actor writes on Instagram.



"I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area. Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy.”

Naturally, some of his followers admonished him, reminding him that the rules apply to everyone, however he also received plenty of support, with one commenter urging him to return to the screens as 007: "On behalf of America, I forgive you. Also, you were terrific as James Bond. Please reprise the role."

Hot springs safety

Though straying a few feet off the trail for a photo might seem harmless, geyser mishaps in Yellowstone are more deadly than bear and bison attacks. In July of 2022, a human foot was discovered floating in the Abyss Pool after a tourist fell in.

When visiting Yellowstone National Park, it's vital for your own safety to stick to the trails. Don't be tempted to test the waters, like one tourist who discovered how hot they were and if you drop something into the springs, don't try to retrieve it. Learn more in our article on hot spring safety in the park.