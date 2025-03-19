Polar users listen up – you can now sync TrainingPeaks workouts and plans to your sports watch

Polar and TrainingPeaks have come together to help you perfect your prep for your next event

We’re huge fans of Polar wearable tech, and from today the Polar offering just got better as you can now automatically sync your TrainingPeaks workouts and training plans with your sports watch.

The new integration between TrainingPeaks and Polar Flow and Polar sports watches means you can ensure that workouts – whether created by yourself or prescribed by your coach – are immediately available in real time.

TrainingPeaks is the app for coaches and endurance athletes of all levels, allowing you to map out and upload your workouts, set goals, add events and view workout summaries,

Polar Flow is the place where you can see, analyze, and understand the data that you’re tracking with your Polar sports watch. It helps you gauge your current fitness level, track activity and rest, manage your weight.

During training sessions, your watch can now provide guidance through each workout phase, helping you target specific heart rate zones, maintain optimal speed or hit prescribed power targets.

It also allows Polar Flow users to access and import the extensive library of specialized workouts and comprehensive training plans available in TrainingPeaks.

For athletes working with more than five training zones, the integration intelligently maps these expanded zones into Polar's five-zone training system – preserving workout intent while maintaining the familiar Polar training experience.

After each training session, workout data automatically synchronises back to TrainingPeaks for you or your coach to conduct in-depth analysis, track progress against training goals, and make data-driven adjustments to future workout plans.

Polar has also revealed in its latest Instagram post (above) that there’s a new TrainingPeaks offer for all Polar users: get a free 30-day TrainingPeaks Premium subscription.

This extended trial period gives athletes full access to TrainingPeaks' premium features, including customisable workout builders and advanced analytics tools.

Watch compatibility

The TrainingPeaks integration is available across Polar's entire current line up of sports watches. It also includes a large number of past models, including the Polar Vantage V and Polar M430.

Joonas Rajaniemi, business director of services at Polar, said: "While Polar devices have long offered the ability to create phased workouts, this integration elevates the experience by connecting directly with TrainingPeaks – a platform that has become indispensable for athletes at all levels and coaches worldwide.

"By improving our TrainingPeaks and Polar Flow integration, we’re enhancing the user experience and making it effortless to transfer data and workouts across platforms. With this connectivity, athletes will easily receive upcoming workouts on their Polar devices, allowing them to concentrate on what truly matters—optimising performance and achieving their training goals.”

TrainingPeaks joins Polar's ecosystem of premium integrations, which includes Komoot, Strava, Adidas Running, Phlex and Equilab.