High tech without breaking the bank: Check out Polar's first mid-range sports watch

Endurance athletes now have a new option for taking on the backcountry with the launch of the Polar Vantage M3 smartwatch.

Available for $452.79 / £349 on the Polar website, the Vantage M3 is the smartwatch specialists’ first mid range watch, including many of the same features as their high tech flagship watches at a far cheaper price.

Among those features are a host of advanced health monitors including electrocardiogram, nightly skin temperature, and blood oxygen saturation readings, alongside the standard range of heart-rate and respiration trackers.

Aiming to be the perfect companion for multi-sport athletes, this GPS watch comes with 150 different sports modes to help athletes of all persuasions stay on top of their game.

Alongside its apparent versatility, the Vantage M3 seems to be especially suited to trail runners and hikers, with dual-frequency GPS and offline allowing users to stay on track and monitor their whereabouts in the backcountry.

The Vantage M3 is a smaller, lightweight alternative to its competitors in the mid-range market. Weighting only 1.7oz / 53g, it features a 1.28in / 3.3cm AMOLED display encased in Gorilla glass 3 and enclosed by a stainless steel bezel.

The Polar Vantage M3 in the Night Black colorway (Image credit: Polar)

According to CEO Sam Werring: “The Polar Vantage M3 empowers today’s incredibly versatile athletes and is perfect for anyone who wants the extraordinary set of Polar capabilities in a more compact design.”

Despite its size, this smartwatch boasts a competitive battery life of up to 30 hours in training mode and seven days in smartwatch mode.

Throughout the years, we’ve been consistently impressed by Polar smartwatches. On review earlier this year, we found the larger, flashier Vantage V3 to be a smart choice for taking on the trails, praising its super bright display, accurate GPS and clear biometric data.

The Polar Vantage M3 smartwatch is available now in the Night Black and Greige Sand colorways.

For a full run-down of our favorite GPS smartwatches, check out our buying guide.