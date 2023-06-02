REI Co-op reveals its first running shoe, with members getting first dibs

REI Co-op has launched its first running shoe. The REI Co-op Swiftland MT is a multi-terrain shoe made for grip and protection on all sorts of off-road surfaces, from sand to rock.

The upper has a snug-fitting, socklike design that's lightweight and seam-free to avoid rubbing and prevent ingress of dirt and grit on loose surfaces. The outsole includes a rockplate to provide protection on technical routes, and the lugged rubber soles provide grip on slippery mud and rocks.

The shoe is made using a combination of recycled and sustainably sourced materials to limit use of virgin plastics. The laces and webbing are made entirely from recycled PET knit (the plastic used to make single-use drink bottles), the upper is made from 90% recycled PET, and the collar lining is 75% recycled PET.

The midsole foam offers moderate cushioning, and is made from a bioplastic consisting of 10% algae.

As always, the most sustainable running shoe is the one you already own, but if you need a new pair, the REI Co-op Swiftland MT is available now for $130 in men's and women's sizes. REI Co-op members get first dibs on the new shoe through June 30.