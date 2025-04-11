Save money and cozy up to the campfire: I love these snug Keen camping slippers, and they're 30% off right now

Mull around the camp in comfort with these Keen camping slippers

Eying up a cozy camping trip this Spring? Then get yourself prepared with a snug pair of camping slippers for plodding around the countryside.

The best camping slippers combine a comfy, snug fit with enough traction to traverse potentially harsh or muddy underfoot conditions. This versatile pair from Keen does just that, and they're $30 off in time for the camping season.

Right now at REI, you can bag yourself the Keen Howser Slide III camping slippers in men's and women's sizes for just $69.93.

These snug slippers feature polyester exteriors with soft fleece inner linings and recycled P.E.T. plastic outsoles to ward off untoward debris lying around the camp.

I've loved the Howser Slides since my review earlier this year. On multiple trips to the countryside, I've found them to be very comfortable and especially well-fitting. They tighten using a simple bungee lock system, which pulls the heel and forefoot together to fit like a glove.

What's more, there's plenty of breathing room thanks to a generous wide toe box, which allows lots of space, even with wide feet.

Men's Keen Howser Slide III: $100 $69.93 at REI

Save $30 These premium camping slippers are a soft and spacious option for trotting around the camp. The exceptional fit compliments a snug fleece interior for an altogether lovely wearing experience.

Women's Keen Howser Slide III: $100 $69.93 at REI

Save $30 These cozy camping slippers combine a comfortable fit with plenty of wiggle room and traction to keep you upright around the camp. The tough P.E.T. plastic outsole provides ample protection from uneven terrain and debris.

