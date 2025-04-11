Save money and cozy up to the campfire: I love these snug Keen camping slippers, and they're 30% off right now
The Keen Howser Slides are my favorite slippers for trotting around the campsite - and they're $30 off in time for spring
Eying up a cozy camping trip this Spring? Then get yourself prepared with a snug pair of camping slippers for plodding around the countryside.
The best camping slippers combine a comfy, snug fit with enough traction to traverse potentially harsh or muddy underfoot conditions. This versatile pair from Keen does just that, and they're $30 off in time for the camping season.
Right now at REI, you can bag yourself the Keen Howser Slide III camping slippers in men's and women's sizes for just $69.93.
These snug slippers feature polyester exteriors with soft fleece inner linings and recycled P.E.T. plastic outsoles to ward off untoward debris lying around the camp.
I've loved the Howser Slides since my review earlier this year. On multiple trips to the countryside, I've found them to be very comfortable and especially well-fitting. They tighten using a simple bungee lock system, which pulls the heel and forefoot together to fit like a glove.
What's more, there's plenty of breathing room thanks to a generous wide toe box, which allows lots of space, even with wide feet.
Men's Keen Howser Slide III: $100 $69.93 at REI
Save $30 These premium camping slippers are a soft and spacious option for trotting around the camp. The exceptional fit compliments a snug fleece interior for an altogether lovely wearing experience.
Women's Keen Howser Slide III: $100 $69.93 at REI
Save $30 These cozy camping slippers combine a comfortable fit with plenty of wiggle room and traction to keep you upright around the camp. The tough P.E.T. plastic outsole provides ample protection from uneven terrain and debris.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best Keen Howser Slide offers where you are:
- The best hiking boots and shoes for wide feet: stride out with confidence in well-fitting footwear
- The best lightweight hiking boots and shoes: pick up speed on the trails and stay agile on your scrambles
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.