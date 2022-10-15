See huge bull moose tip rival into pick-up truck during sparring match in Colorado

A sparring match between two bull moose came to a dramatic end at a Colorado ski resort when the winning animal tipped his opponent right into the bed of a nearby pickup truck.

As OutThere Colorado reports, the incident was shared on Reddit by hunter u/elktacos, who explained it was recorded by a friend's daughter. The clip, which you can watch below, was uploaded with the caption: "State farm is going to love this one. Self-loading bull moose."

Although elk are usually docile, they can be unpredictable, particularly during the rut, which takes place in late summer and early fall. At this time, a male will gather a group of females (known as a harem) and protect them fiercely from potential rivals.

The bulls' displays of dominance (including posturing, bugling, and sparring) are spectacular to behold, but it's important to make sure you give the animals sufficient room and allow them to behave naturally.

If you're visiting a National Park, the NPS advises staying at least 25 yards (23 meters) from elk at all times, though individual animals will have their own preferred amount of personal space. Approaching, disturbing, or frightening animals at parks is forbidden, and any changes in behavior as a result of your presence are a sign that you're too close. Ear twitching and pawing at the ground are both signs that an elk is distressed.

If you find yourself too close for comfort, you should keep facing the elk and back away slowly to a comfortable distance. This will allow you to keep an eye out for any indication that it may be about to charge, and avoid startling it. For more advice, see our guide how to enjoy elk rutting season safely.