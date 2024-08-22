Shocking drone footage emerges of fire-ravaged Jasper National Park, after the largest wildfire there in a century

The largest wildfire in a century forced all of Jasper National Park to be evacuated last month, and as residents begin to return, Parks Canada has released drone footage of the devastation caused.

The wildfire last month burned through 33,048 hectares (81,663 acres).

It took more than four weeks for firefighters to bring the blaze under control, and finally small areas have begun to open to visitors – Miette Hot Springs and Source of the Springs Trail so far.

It was reported that about a third of the town’s buildings were damaged or destroyed, and 800 housing units were lost in total.

CBC News has shared the drone footage released and you can watch it here:

Find more updates on future openings in the park on the Parks Canada website.