"Signing that letter was a mistake": REI apologizes for endorsing politician behind America's National Parks chaos

Outdoor retailer and brand REI has issued a public apology for putting its weight behind the politician blamed for the ongoing chaos at America's National Parks.

This winter, a letter endorsing then North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum's nomination for Secretary of the Department of the Interior was sent to Utah Senator Mike Lee. The letter, drafted by Jessica Wahl Turner, President of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, and signed by REI along with over 30 other businesses and organizations, expressed "strong support" for Burnum in the role, stating: "Governor Burgum’s history of support for outdoor recreation, the outdoor recreation economy, and the protection of public lands and waters makes his leadership critical for the Administration and the Department."

Now, REI's incoming CEO says the brand regrets this decision.

"Many of you shared your disappointment and your frustration with that decision, and I hear you. Let me be clear: signing that letter was a mistake," says Mary Beth Laughton in a video apology, which you can watch in full below.

A former Nike executive, Laughton replaced Eric Artz, who retired after six years in the role, on March 31, after this letter was signed.

"The actions that the administration has taken on public lands are completely at odds with the longstanding values of REI," Laughton continues.

In the months since the letter was sent, thousands of temporary and full-time park employees have lost work, while some permanent employees have been offered a buyout to leave their jobs in return for up to $25,000, leaving the National Parks system in disarray and prompting ongoing protests.

Arches National Park recently announced the indefinite closure of one of its most iconic trails due to staffing shortages, while Kristen Brengel of the National Parks Conservation Association has warned of "overflowing trash, uncleaned bathrooms, and fewer rangers to provide guidance." More recently, Burnum ordered all National Parks to remain open despite drastic staffing shortages.

"Our public lands are under attack. From the gutting of National Park staff to extended threats of drilling or even selling off of our public lands, the future of life outdoors has never felt so uncertain," says Laughton.

"I'm here today to apologize to our members on behalf of REI, to retract our endorsement of Doug Burgum, and to take full accountability for how we move forward."

The CEO calls for the DOI to "be transparent" and to consult the public on major decisions that affect public lands and urges Congress to prevent the large-scale sell-off of our public lands, an idea that's reportedly been floated by House Natural Resources Chair Bruce Westerman.

"REI is more committed than ever to our fight to protect the outdoors and our public lands," says Laughton, encouraging viewers to sign a petition to support public lands.

Since the video went live, it has garnered thousands of comments. While many applaud Laughton's apology, they also call for the brand to "stop union busting" and put an employee on its board.

"I appreciate the new CEO saying they messed up. We stopped shopping at REI as soon as we learned about the endorsement. We won't shop there again until we see more proactive steps taken by REI to be a better company," comments one follower.

REI, which is a major retailer of tents, hiking boots and backpacks, clearly stands to lose from any loss of access to the outdoors or uncertainty around travel to National Parks. On Wednesday, the brand added its signature to a new letter from the Conservation Alliance urging the administration to seek public input on "significant" decisions surrounding public lands.

REI is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1938 in Seattle. It now has 181 retail stores in 41 states.