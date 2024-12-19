Millions of popular Stanley travel mugs recalled due to burn hazard

Stanley has announced the recall of all 2.6 million travel mugs that have been sold at popular retailers in the US over the last 8 years

A leading drinkware company has launched a massive recall of two popular travel mugs due to a design flaw that has resulted in dozens of burn injuries.

According to a December 12 alert by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), the Seattle-based company has issued a recall of the mugs after receiving 91 complaints.

"These mug's lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard," states the recall.

This has caused 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two in the U.S., with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention.

The recall involves all Stanley Switchback and Stanley Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the US since 2016. The double-walled mugs were sold in a variety of colors and in 12 oz, 16 oz and 20 oz sizes with a polypropylene lid. The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mug. Approximately 2.6 million of these mugs have been sold at Amazon, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and other outlets between June 2016 and December 2024.

If you're not sure if your mug has been recalled, you can check the product identification numbers on your mug with those listed on the USCPSC page.

If you believe you own either of these products, you should immediately stop using it and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping.