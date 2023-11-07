You can ski Jackson Hole for just $25 next month – if you do it in jeans

Skiing in jeans is one of those behaviors that's so faux pas it's become legendary, a bit like the handlebar moustache for hipsters only less likely to keep you warm on the slopes, and now one of the most iconic ski resorts in the country will reward you for doing it.

On Saturday December 9, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will hold it's first ever Ski In Jeans Day. The event is bring held in an attempt to break the world record for most people skiing and riding in jeans – currently held by The Remarkables Ski Area in New Zealand, which saw 102 people skiing in jeans earlier this year.

Being in Wyoming, a state where jeans are practically mandatory uniform, the resort clearly thinks it can do better, and is pulling out all the stops to entice people to join. Jackson Hole will offer $25 lift tickets throughout the day to all guests, down from nearly $200 during peak season, as well as $25 equipment rentals, a $100 discount on group lessons and live music. The official count of skiers in jeans will take place at 12 p.m. at the base of Sweetwater Gondola.

So far, Jackson Hole has already seen a respectable 54" on the upper mountain, and if things continue in that trend, it will be a great day for some early season skiing. If it's a powder day or stormy, jeans aren't the best replacement for ski pants, but you can always throw a pair of rain pants on top for that added Gaper look, and remember that stretchy jeans are best for hucking those cliffs.

For more information about Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s Ski in Jeans Day, visit https://www.jacksonhole.com/ski-in-jeans.