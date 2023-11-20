What convinced Snoop Dog to "give up smoke"? Turns out it was one of our favorite pieces of camping gear

The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper just revealed the inspiration behind his decision to "give up smoke"

When Snoop Dog posted a cryptic message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) last week announcing he'd given up smoke, most right-minded individuals logically assumed it was either a prank, or there would be a forthcoming partnership with a major vape company.

However, the truth behind the surprising message has just been revealed, and it turns out that Snoop is endorsing one of our favorite pieces of camping gear.

Alongside Willie Nelson, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper is undoubtedly one of the planet's most committed marijuana smokers, at one point claiming to smoke up to 80 joints a day. So it was shocking when, on November 16, he posted a photo of himself on X with the caption "after much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

I’m giving up smoke. pic.twitter.com/DDVl9SyixwNovember 16, 2023 See more

The post naturally garnered global speculation, with many news outlets anticipating a hoax or partnership, but no one it seems came close to the truth, which Snoop just revealed in a new post.

Today, Snoop posted a video, which you can watch below, revealing the piece of gear that has convinced him to go smokeless.

"I know what you thinking: Snoop! Smoke is kinda you're whole thing. But I'm done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all stinky. I'm going smokeless," he says, as the camera zooms out to reveal Snoop sitting in front of a Solo Stove, before roasting a marshmallow over it.

The Solo Stove, which removes the smoke that brings tears to your eyes with most campfires, made our list of the best wood-burning stoves while the smaller Solo Stove Lite lands on our list of the best camping stoves.

“I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family," says Snoop.

By pulling air from the bottom of the stove and through double wall channels before feeding it back into the firebox for a second round of combustion, it reduces reduces smoke and burns fuel very effectively.

“We’re stoked to have a product so good, it even inspired Snoop to go smokeless," says John Merris, CEO of Solo Brands, adding: "Snoop, like Solo, is about good moments, and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more people to the Solo Stove family.”

The Solo Stove Campfire will boil a liter of water in just 2 to 4 minutes, so we just hope Snoop follows his own advice and knows when to drop that marshmallow when it gets too hot.