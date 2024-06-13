Casio launches new star-spangled G-Shock watch ready for Independence Day

Casio has unveiled a new 4th July themed G-Shock watch, and it's available to buy now in the US. The red, white (or, more accurately, silver) and blue DW6900US24-2 is a limited-edition watch that Casio says is "Inspired by the patriotic spirit and vibrant colors of Independence Day".

Although Casio is a Japanese company, it credits America with the G-Shock's success (the tough build means it's a particular favorite with sportspeople including American footballers), and the DW6900US24-2 is available exclusively in the US.

As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the new watch takes its design cues from the American flag. The bezel and band are made from blue resin, while the face features red accents and a silver mirror finish in the center.

The case back is engraved with the American flag, and another flag is revealed on the screen when you hit the backlight button. It comes packaged in a star-spangled presentation tin.

(Image credit: Casio)

Like all G-Shock watches, the DW6900US24-2 has a shock-resistant build, and is equipped with a stopwatch, countdown timer, multi-function alarm, and flash alert. It's also water-resistant to depths up to 200m.

The watch is available to buy now direct from Casio for $130.

The best field watches: tough timepieces tested to the limit